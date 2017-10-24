Gympie student hit by car outside school

A Gympie student has been taken to hospital following a car accident this afternoon.

A Gympie student has been taken to hospital following a car accident this afternoon.

James Nash SHS pedestrian accident: Emergencies services are on the scene of an accident involving a car and pedestrian outside of James Nash State High School, Gympie.

UPDATE 4pm: A TEENAGE girl has been transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after being struck by a vehicle just outside of grounds at James Nash High School.

QAS Media reports the girl received injuries to her arm in the incident, which occurred at around 3.20pm this afternoon.

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are working on a student at James Nash High who has been hit by a vehicle outside the school grounds this afternoon.

It is unsure how bad the student's injuries are, or how old the students is, or if it is a boy or girl.

The incident has occurred on Myall St, around the back of the school near the bus zone.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene by police while emergency workers care for the student.

More details as they come to hand. Our thoughts are with the youngster.