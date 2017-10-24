26°
News

Gympie student hit by car outside school

A Gympie student has been taken to hospital following a car accident this afternoon.
A Gympie student has been taken to hospital following a car accident this afternoon.
Shelley Strachan
by and Jacob Carson

UPDATE 4pm: A TEENAGE girl has been transported to Gympie Hospital in a stable condition after being struck by a vehicle just outside of grounds at James Nash High School. 

QAS Media reports the girl received injuries to her arm in the incident, which occurred at around 3.20pm this afternoon. 

EARLIER:

PARAMEDICS are working on a student at James Nash High who has been hit by a vehicle outside the school grounds this afternoon.

It is unsure how bad the student's injuries are, or how old the students is, or if it is a boy or girl.

The incident has occurred on Myall St, around the back of the school near the bus zone.

Traffic is being diverted around the scene by police while emergency workers care for the student.

More details as they come to hand. Our thoughts are with the youngster.

Topics:  breaking news editors picks gympie crashes gympie emergency gympie police james nash state high school

Gympie Times
Locals divided on Muslim community hall

Locals divided on Muslim community hall

Proposed community project sparks impassioned, fiery debate

Take cover Gympie, the mozzies are coming!

The mozzies are coming.

The rain was good but mozzies carry disease

Was council given full brief before Widgee decision?

Councillor Bob Leitch (white shirt) at the Widgee meeting

Letter: Pleasing to see councillors at Widgee meeting

Ex-partner's threat: 'If I can't have you - no one will'

ANGUISH: This Gympie woman, who is diagnosed with a brain tumour, is desperate to get custody of her children who she hasn't seen for five years.

Terminally ill mother pleads for time with boys

Local Partners