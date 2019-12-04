Menu
WATCH: Notorious Gympie region bridge up in flames
BREAKING: A burning Gympie region bridge has collapsed

Philippe Coquerand
4th Dec 2019 8:09 AM
UPDATE 12.30PM: The Running Creek Bridge has now collapsed due to a large grassfire which started yesterday afternoon as a result of a crash.

The Brooweena-Woolooga Rd is closed at both directions from the bridge and it is unsure when it will reopen. Authorities are currently at the scene investigating the damage to the bridge. There are 11 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services at the scene, including rural appliances trying to strengthen the containment lines.

A QFES spokeswoman said nearby residents should shut their windows due to the smoke.

The Gympie region is under a full fire ban until Sunday December 8, but this could be revised in the coming days if conditions worsen.

EARLIER 8.30am: A LARGE grassfire which started after a car crashed off the Running Creek Bridge yesterday around midday has partially claimed the bridge overnight.

A photo supplied by Sean Barrett shows one half of the bridge consumed by flames which has now halted traffic until authorities inspect the bridge this morning.

1. Multiple crews now fighting bushfire started by car crash

The bridge will remain closed until further notice.

The notorious Running Creek bridge is damaged and will remain closed until further notice. Detours have been put in place for motorists this morning. Photo: TMR
The Running Creek bridge is notorious among road users with many accidents over the years and local residents have campaigned to have its dangerous approaches upgraded and made safer.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said the fire was contained overnight.

“Due to the favourable conditions overnight, the fire is now burning within containment lines,” the spokeswoman said.

Currently there are three fire crews on scene.

brooweena-woolooga road car crash department of traffic and main roads grassfire gympie region fire running creek bridge tmr works woolooga fire
Gympie Times

