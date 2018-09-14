BREAKING: 9 fire crews battling huge blaze, north of Gympie

HUGE BLAZE: Firefighters are working to control the blaze at Chatsworth, north of Gympie.

HUGE BLAZE: Firefighters are working to control the blaze at Chatsworth, north of Gympie. Philippe Coquerand

FIREFIGHTERS are battling a large grassfire at Benson and Horswood Road, Chatsworth that occurred just after 12:30pm.

More than nine firefighters are on the scene consisting of both urban and rural firies.

All structures have been protected, a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesman said.

Firefighters work to control the blaze at Chatsworth. Philippe Coquerand

"We have five urban and four rural firies on scene battling the fire,” he said.

"All resources are filling up with water.

The spokesman described the fire as "large but slow moving.”

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au