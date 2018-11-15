BREAKING: 77 charges, $1.5m drugs in 4-day police operation

POLICE have charged 27 people on 77 drugs and weapons offences following the closure of a four-day operation targeting the areas of Gympie, Mary Valley, Kenilworth and the Bauple hinterland.

The operation was conducted by members of State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime (Rural) with assistance from Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad, Gympie CIB, Nambour CIB and officers from Kilkivan, Kenilworth and Biggenden.

File photos of cannabis. Bill North

During a series of search warrants, police located almost $1.5million in drugs which consisted of two hydroponic cannabis set-ups, numerous bush cannabis plots and 5kg of dried cannabis. Police also located and seized one unlicensed firearm and recovered a stolen off road caravan valued at $80,000.

Those charged will appear in court in the coming weeks.