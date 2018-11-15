Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
File photo of cannabis plants
File photo of cannabis plants Alison Paterson
News

BREAKING: 77 charges, $1.5m drugs in 4-day police operation

Shelley Strachan
by
15th Nov 2018 3:12 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

POLICE have charged 27 people on 77 drugs and weapons offences following the closure of a four-day operation targeting the areas of Gympie, Mary Valley, Kenilworth and the Bauple hinterland.

The operation was conducted by members of State Crime Command's Major and Organised Crime (Rural) with assistance from Sunshine Coast Tactical Crime Squad, Gympie CIB, Nambour CIB and officers from Kilkivan, Kenilworth and Biggenden.

File photos of cannabis.
File photos of cannabis. Bill North

During a series of search warrants, police located almost $1.5million in drugs which consisted of two hydroponic cannabis set-ups, numerous bush cannabis plots and 5kg of dried cannabis. Police also located and seized one unlicensed firearm and recovered a stolen off road caravan valued at $80,000.

Those charged will appear in court in the coming weeks.

breaking cannabis drugs gympie court gympie crime gympie police police bust
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Three-hour drunken brawl near Winston House leads to court

    premium_icon Three-hour drunken brawl near Winston House leads to court

    Crime The fight began at 3pm and was still going at 5.45pm when police arrived

    UPDATE: Sunrise puts Gympie Bunnings in onion saga spotlight

    premium_icon UPDATE: Sunrise puts Gympie Bunnings in onion saga spotlight

    News Radio caller claims he was "paid out” by Bunnings.

    How man's seat belt fine went from $400 to $2500

    premium_icon How man's seat belt fine went from $400 to $2500

    Crime Gympie Judge's advice: "Better to belt up than lie".

    Violent storms hard to predict in Gympie

    premium_icon Violent storms hard to predict in Gympie

    News Hot, dry summer on the cards, but intense storms still a threat

    Local Partners