Queensland Fire and Emergency Services are battling a blaze near Tiaro this afternoon. Picture: Zizi Averill
News

BREAKING: 7 fire crews battling blaze west of Tiaro

JOSH PRESTON
3rd Feb 2021 12:35 PM
Fireys have been deployed to the scene of a vegetation fire burning at Saint Mary, west of Tiaro, late this morning.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services advised the fire was burning in the vicinity of Glenbar Road and travelling in a north-easterly direction, but posing no active threat to properties in the area.

“Residents should keep windows and doors closed and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by,” a QFES statement read.

“Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat, they are advised to call triple-0 (000) immediately.”

Four vehicles are on the scene, with three more on the way as of 12.30pm.

More to come.

emergency services gympie fires gympie news gympie weather
Gympie Times

