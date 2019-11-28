BREAKING: 5 people charged after multiple raids west of Gympie

FIVE people have been charged with possession of illicit drugs after raids were conducted west of Gympie yesterday morning.

Goomeri police along with officers from the Gympie Criminal Investigation Branch (CIB) and officers from the Southern Police Region conducted Operation Elimination which resulted in six search warrants in Goomeri.

Police will allege that at about 9.30am they executed multiple search warrants where officers seized cannabis and utensils from these addresses.

There were 11 charges as a result of the operation with police expecting to furnish further charges in the coming weeks.

As a result, four men aged between 22 and 55 will be appearing in the Murgon Magistrates Court in December, and a 67-year-old woman will appear in the Murgon Magistrates Court in January 2020.

The operation was designed to eliminate the supply and use of dangerous drugs in Goomeri, keep the community safe and stop crime.

It is a sad misconception that some dangerous drugs are harmless and don’t hurt anyone, however this leads to other offences and community issues in rural towns.