BREAKING: 40 acres alight at Widgee

BREAKING: Four crews are on scene to battle a blaze, west of Gympie.

BREAKING: Four crews are on scene to battle a blaze, west of Gympie. Bev Lacey

BREAKING 2:40pm: Fire-fighters are working to contain a large grass-fire, west of Gympie.

A Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said there's an estimated 20-40 acres alight at Widgee.

"We've had two crews there since 12:40pm working to contain the blaze,” the spokeswoman said.

"We have another two crews travelling to the scene now.”

The spokeswoman said crews are working to contain the fire before it spreads to harsher country.

"The main issue we have at the moment is how fast the fire is spreading,” the spokeswoman said.

"We're hoping to extinguish the head of the fire before it spreads to rougher country which will help slow it down.

"The fire is heading towards hilly country.”

More information to come.