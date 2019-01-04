Menu
COOLOOLA CRASH: Paramedics are at the scene of a two vehicle car crash on Investigator Avenue. Matthew Deans
BREAKING: 4 people, 2 cars in Cooloola Coast crash

Philippe Coquerand
4th Jan 2019 10:01 AM
PARAMEDICS rushed to a two vehicle crash on the Cooloola Coast just after 9:20am.

It is believed four people were in the two cars when the crash occurred on Investigator Avenue at Cooloola Cove.

Two people are being treated for injuries, with the conditions of the other two still yet unknown.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said paramedics are still at the scene, working to treat those injured.

"One patient has minor chest injuries and the other patient is being treated for spinal pain,” the spokeswoman said.

The patients will be transported to hospital shortly.

