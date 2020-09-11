BREAKING: 3 seriously burned in Fraser Island mishap

Three men have been treated for burns and are in serious but stable conditions following a. FILE PHOTO

Three men have been treated for burns and are in serious but stable conditions following a. FILE PHOTO

A FRIDAY barbecue has turned bad on Fraser Island with three men suffering serious burns in a mishap at a private residence.

The men were reportedly cooking when the incident happened just after 1pm.

Two of the men, both in their 70s, suffered burns to their faces in accident.

A third man of unknown age burned his leg and arm.

The men were using a barbecue when the accident happened.

A QAS spokesman said the men were all in serious but stable condition.

It is believed the men will be flown south to either the Sunshine Coast University Hospital or Royal Brisbane Hospital, but QAS was not able to confirm which one.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS