BREAKING: Queensland Ambulance Services are on the scene at Wallu. David Nielsen

A vehicle has reportedly crashed into a three off Tin Can Bay road, Wallu.

Emergency services are on the scene and Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman has confirmed three patients are stable and will be airlifted.

Queensland Police Media spokeswoman said one of the occupants is believed to be a child.

This is a developing story. More information as it comes to hand.