BREAKING: 20 jobs go as liquidators move on Gympie business

LONG-STANDING and iconic Gympie business John Buckley Electrical has gone into liquidation, leaving more than 20 staff and apprentices without a job.

The electrical contracting business ceased trading last Friday, ending a 37-year-old enterprise renown for its domestic and large-scale projects and investment in apprentices.

ASIC records reveal the company resolved to wind up on October 26, 2018, and a liquidator was appointed.

CLOSURE: John Buckley Electrical has gone into liquidation. Philippe Coquerand

Sunshine Coast-based liquidator Paul Nogueira, of Worrells Solvency and Forensic Accountants, said he was in the process of estimating the fall-out of the Chatsworth-based company's demise.

"We're in the process of securing assets and dealing with employees in respect to their entitlements," Mr Nogueira said.

"It's sad - the business has been around more more than 35 years.

"It's quite a large employer - certainly in the Gympie region."

While not confirmed, he believed certain projects had contributed to the company's insolvency.

"What's been explained to me is that (there have been) some projects that haven't worked out quite well," he said.

Established by John and Carolyn Buckley in 1981, the business has been a well-known and respected name in Gympie, growing from a sole trader to encompassing commercial enterprises in southeast Queensland and prominent local operations including work on the Gympie CBD Smithfield St upgrade.

Mr Nogueira said exact figures surrounding the insolvency were unknown at this point, but a detailed report was expected later in the week.

"Once we have a handle on assets and determine employee liability and unsecured creditors, we'll be in a position to advise of the dividends," Mr Nogueira said.

John and Carolyn's son Michael Buckley, who was managing the business, could not be reached for a comment.

TRAINING winner: Micheal Buckley accepts the Apprentice/Trainee of the Year award in 2014. Pictured with Paulina Kars. Craig Warhurst

The business was awarded Apprentice/Trainee of the Year at the Gympie Business Awards in 2014, and since opening until then, had employed 21 apprentices.

In August, John Buckley Electrical was named one of Gympie's Top 5 electricians, according to Gympie Times readers.

Former John Buckley employee Kaden Dickfos, who was named as The Gympie Times top electrician in the same online poll, credited the business at the time for his start in the industry.

"My opportunity with John Buckley allowed me to get the skills I needed to go out and work on my own, which is a very important thing," he said.

Yesterday liquidators remained on the site of the closed Chatsworth Rd site.

The John Buckley Electrical website has been removed and domain name BuckleyElectrical.com is available.