Double fatality near Curra
Breaking

TRAGIC LOSS: Two killed after car hits tree near Gympie

Rebecca Singh
by
16th Jun 2018 7:41 PM | Updated: 10:01 PM

TWO people are dead, one possibly a child, in a car accident at Curra north of Gympie.

The accident occurred shortly before 7pm on Harvey Siding Rd.

Emergency services are on their way to the scene of what is believed to be a single vehicle crash in which a car has been wrapped around a tree.

A Gympie Times reporter at the scene said the car was unrecognisable.

The car appears to have smashed into the tree at high speed.

The front half of the vehicle is completely gone.

Siding Creek Road is off the Bruce Highway, a back road which is narrow and surrounded by bushland.
 

The scene of the double fatality near Curra, north of Gympie, on Saturday night.
The scene of the double fatality near Curra, north of Gympie, on Saturday night.

Just before 8pm, the Queensland Ambulance Service confirmed two people had died.

Police have said the next of kin have not been identified yet.

 

Our thoughts and prays are with the loved ones of these families.

Emergency services at the scene of a double fatality near Curra.
Emergency services at the scene of a double fatality near Curra.

MORE TO COME

