A fire is burning out of control at Munna Creek, west of Glenwood
BREAKING: 18 crews on scene of bushfire north of Gympie

31st Aug 2018 6:12 PM

A FIRE fighter is believed to have been injured and multiple crews are on the scene of a fire burning out of control west of Glenwood, at Munna Creek.

The QFES has reported that 18 Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are on the scene of the vegetation fire burning near Blowers Road at Munna Creek which started early this afternoon.

Firefighters are working to contain the fire, which broke out earlier this afternoon, they said. A QFES spokeswoman said properties along the Bauple Woolooga Road were being heavily impacted by smoke from the fire but they were not aware as yet if any houses or sheds were threatened.

It was also know exactly what started the fire, and how much land was alight. Fire fighters have managed to contain the southern boundary of the blaze and the western and eastern boundaries.

Residents are advised to close windows and doors, and keep respiratory medications close by if required.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If you feel your property is under threat, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

