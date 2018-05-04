Menu
Cannabis.
Cannabis. Bill North
BREAKING: 15 arrested on 40 charges, $11k in drugs seized

Shelley Strachan
4th May 2018 9:55 AM

TIP-OFFS from the public through Crimestoppers in the Gympie, Maryborough and Bundaberg regions lead to police throughout Wide Bay arresting 15 people, seizing almost $11.5k in drugs last month and laying 40 drug-related charges.

In Gympie, the breakdown of charges included six counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of possession of drug utensils, two counts of other related offences and one count each of fail to take precautions (syringe), permit premises and breach bail.

Five people were arrested on a total of 15 charges, and $450 in drugs was seized in April.

In Bundaberg, the breakdown of charges included nine counts of possession of drug utensils, seven counts of possession of dangerous drugs and two counts each of production of dangerous drugs and weapons act offences.

Drugs worth $10,800 were seized.

In Maryborough, the breakdown of charges included two counts of fail to dispose of syringe and one count each of breach of domestic violence, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug utensils.

Drugs worth $200 were seized.

Crimstoppers and police have thanked the community for its continued support of providing information to assist police stop, reduce and prevent crime.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

