Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
LARGE GRASSFIRE: 11 fire crews battled a large grassfire at Amamoor.
LARGE GRASSFIRE: 11 fire crews battled a large grassfire at Amamoor. Bev Lacey
News

BREAKING: 11 crews battle large grassfire at Amamoor

Philippe Coquerand
by
15th Sep 2018 2:01 PM

MULTIPLE fire crews have battled a grassfire near Warne and Diamondfield Rd in Amamoor.

The large fire burnt 2ha of land with 11 fire crews called from both urban and rural brigades.

The fire has now been contained, a Queensland Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said.

"There's no threat to property at this time.”

"Amamoor residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day,” the spokeswoman said.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions. If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

WHAT YOU SHOULD DO:

. Listen to your local radio station or visit the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website for regular updates.

. If you have a bushfire survival plan, refer to it now and be ready to follow it.

. If you do not have a bushfire survival plan, or if your plan is to leave, identify where you will go if the situation changes.

. Close windows and doors to minimise smoke exposure.

. If you suffer from a respiratory condition, keep your medication close by.

. Drive with caution in low visibility conditions.

. Contact your neighbours to see if they need help preparing for the bushfire.

. Consider finding your essential items (e.g., identification documents, prescription medication, food and water, and protective clothing such as a long-sleeved cotton shirt and trousers, and boots) in case you need to leave.

. Consider what you will do to protect your pets and livestock.

. Drink plenty of water to stay hydrated.

. Advise family and friends of your intended actions if the situation changes.

KEEP UP TO DATE BY:

. Following QFES on Facebook (@QldFireandRescueService) and Twitter (@QldFES)

. Staying tuned to your local radio station. Find your local ABC radio station at https://radio.abc.net.au/help/offline and your local commercial radio station at http://www.commercialradio.com.au/find-a-station/queensland;

. Visiting the Rural Fire Service (RFS) website at www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/map

FURTHER INFORMATION:

. For bushfire preparation tips, visit the RFS website: www.ruralfire.qld.gov.au/BushFire_Safety

. For information about road closures, call 13 19 40 or visit www.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au

The next update will be provided when the situation changes.

amamoor bushfire contained grassfire qfes queensland fire and rescue service
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    How this Gympie man can save you from a growing epidemic

    premium_icon How this Gympie man can save you from a growing epidemic

    News A WIDGEE man has taken the initiative to improve people's diet by growing sustainable food in the hopes it can eliminate obesity.

    • 15th Sep 2018 2:00 PM
    Large fire looms over Bruce Highway, delays expected

    Large fire looms over Bruce Highway, delays expected

    Weather CREWS are on scene of a fire in Eumundi

    REVEALED: Chopper rescues show the real dangers

    REVEALED: Chopper rescues show the real dangers

    News Sand boarding and vehicles in Fraser Island weekend injury toll

    'Extreme nationalism partly the cause of two world wars'

    premium_icon 'Extreme nationalism partly the cause of two world wars'

    News Gympie's Colin Claridge has his say on the appeal of nationalism

    Local Partners