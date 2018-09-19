BREAKING: 10 crews rush to Woolooga bushfire

SEVEN fire crews are enroute to a bushfire burning at Woolooga, where three crews are already battling the blaze burning near Brooweena Woolooga and Bauple Woolooga Roads.

Large volumes of smoke are billowing, firefighters have reported, but the size of the fire can not yet be confirmed, a Queensland Fire and Rescue crew spokesman said.

Urban firefighters from Gympie and Widgee rural firefighters are working at putting fire breaks in to control the fire, the spokesman said.

Woolooga residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day., QFES warned.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," the spokesman said.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

More information as it comes to hand.