Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Breaking

BREAKING: 10 crews rush to Woolooga bushfire

Frances Klein
by
19th Sep 2018 11:21 AM

SEVEN fire crews are enroute to a bushfire burning at Woolooga, where three crews are already battling the blaze burning near Brooweena Woolooga and Bauple Woolooga Roads.

Large volumes of smoke are billowing, firefighters have reported, but the size of the fire can not yet be confirmed, a Queensland Fire and Rescue crew spokesman said.

Urban firefighters from Gympie and Widgee rural firefighters are working at putting fire breaks in to control the fire, the spokesman said.

Woolooga residents may be affected by a smoke haze throughout the day., QFES warned.

"Residents are asked to close windows and doors and if suffering from a respiratory condition, keep medications close by," the spokesman said.

"If residents are concerned their property is under threat they are advised to call Triple Zero (000) immediately."

More information as it comes to hand.

bushfire fire gympie region queensland fire and emergency woolooga
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Amamoor couple open their business to Australia

    premium_icon Amamoor couple open their business to Australia

    News Amamoor couple head to Melbourne industry expo to help reach a wider audience.

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    The Gympie region lost two local legends this week

    premium_icon The Gympie region lost two local legends this week

    News It is the end of an era in our little corner of the world

    • 19th Sep 2018 12:00 PM
    New business space will grow Gympie start-ups, entrepreneurs

    premium_icon New business space will grow Gympie start-ups, entrepreneurs

    News Tafe campus Fish Tank hailed by chamber of commerce president

    • 19th Sep 2018 11:08 AM
    Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

    premium_icon Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

    News "They're wild animals and can't be rehomed...”

    Local Partners