Brazen thieves target sheds at Victory Heights
OVER the last few months, there have been two break and enter incidents reported in Gympie.
The incidents have occurred on Ascot Rd, Victory Heights.
On both occasions, offender/s unscrewed metal sheeting off the sheds, bent the sheets back for entry and removed the property they wished to steal from inside.
Between March 1 and April 15, a three bay aluminium shed on Ascot Rd was targeted and had its sheets removed.
As a result gardening equipment and power tools from the back of a builders trailer that was secured in the shed was stolen.
Other items stolen include:
- Two Honda KVA generators in cover case (red in colour) with organisations name written on them
- Three Stihl whipper snippers (white with orange head)
- A 10 piece Milwalkee kit including drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, torch and site radio
MORE NEWS:
– Gympie in no man’s land as MP asks for ’common sense’
– $60k upgrade for state-of-the-art Gympie playground
– Nightmare bike ride prompts new warning signs
- Four five amp hour 18v batteries
- Two four amp hour 18v batteries
- Battery charger
- Two stroke can
- First aid kit
- Welder rods
- Box of six SIKA flex tubes (sausage)
- Four shovels
- Two crowbars
Between May 1 and May 12, another shed on Ascot Rd was targeted and had sheets removed which allowed offender/s to steal a 20 litre yellow plastic fuel container full of ULP with the organisations name on it.
Anyone with information in relation to the above are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.