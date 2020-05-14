Menu
Police investigating three robberies which occurred on Ascot Rd, Victory Heights. Picture: Cordell Richardson
News

Brazen thieves target sheds at Victory Heights

14th May 2020 2:59 PM
OVER the last few months, there have been two break and enter incidents reported in Gympie.

The incidents have occurred on Ascot Rd, Victory Heights.

On both occasions, offender/s unscrewed metal sheeting off the sheds, bent the sheets back for entry and removed the property they wished to steal from inside.

Between March 1 and April 15, a three bay aluminium shed on Ascot Rd was targeted and had its sheets removed.

Gardening tools are among some of the items that have been stolen.
As a result gardening equipment and power tools from the back of a builders trailer that was secured in the shed was stolen.

Other items stolen include:

  • Two Honda KVA generators in cover case (red in colour) with organisations name written on them
  • Three Stihl whipper snippers (white with orange head)
  • A 10 piece Milwalkee kit including drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, torch and site radio

  • Four five amp hour 18v batteries
  • Two four amp hour 18v batteries
  • Battery charger
  • Two stroke can
  • First aid kit
  • Welder rods
  • Box of six SIKA flex tubes (sausage)
  • Four shovels
  • Two crowbars

Between May 1 and May 12, another shed on Ascot Rd was targeted and had sheets removed which allowed offender/s to steal a 20 litre yellow plastic fuel container full of ULP with the organisations name on it.

Anyone with information in relation to the above are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.

