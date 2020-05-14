Brazen thieves target sheds at Victory Heights

Police investigating three robberies which occurred on Ascot Rd, Victory Heights. Picture: Cordell Richardson

OVER the last few months, there have been two break and enter incidents reported in Gympie.

The incidents have occurred on Ascot Rd, Victory Heights.

On both occasions, offender/s unscrewed metal sheeting off the sheds, bent the sheets back for entry and removed the property they wished to steal from inside.

Between March 1 and April 15, a three bay aluminium shed on Ascot Rd was targeted and had its sheets removed.

Gardening tools are among some of the items that have been stolen.

As a result gardening equipment and power tools from the back of a builders trailer that was secured in the shed was stolen.

Other items stolen include:

Two Honda KVA generators in cover case (red in colour) with organisations name written on them

Three Stihl whipper snippers (white with orange head)

A 10 piece Milwalkee kit including drill, impact driver, circular saw, reciprocating saw, torch and site radio

Four five amp hour 18v batteries

Two four amp hour 18v batteries

Battery charger

Two stroke can

First aid kit

Welder rods

Box of six SIKA flex tubes (sausage)

Four shovels

Two crowbars

Between May 1 and May 12, another shed on Ascot Rd was targeted and had sheets removed which allowed offender/s to steal a 20 litre yellow plastic fuel container full of ULP with the organisations name on it.

Anyone with information in relation to the above are urged to contact Policelink on 131 444.