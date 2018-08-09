Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The idyllic Inskip Point is a favourite with campers, but thieves have struck again this week. Anyone with information should call police.
The idyllic Inskip Point is a favourite with campers, but thieves have struck again this week. Anyone with information should call police. Melissa Morris
News

Brazen thieves have again targeted Inskip campers

Shelley Strachan
by
9th Aug 2018 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIEVES have struck again at the Inskip Point campgrounds, making off with a kayak, paddle and life jacked on the night of Tuesday, July 31.

Police described the kayak as a bright yellow 14ft Wilderness kayak along with a paddle and red and black life jacket, left a few meters from the victim's camp site.

The next morning other campers had reported to have minor property stolen so it seems the light-fingered thieves did a quick canvas of the area before leaving, police said.

The offender/s could have potentially been camping themselves or just passing through to see what was available, one thing is for sure they didn't hang around with such a distinctive coloured kayak in fear of being caught!

Police would like any members of the public that know any information about this incident to contact police.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QP1801405234

camping gympie crime gympie police inskip point inskip pt rainbow beach
Gympie Times

Top Stories

    Traces of deadly pest linked to zika virus found in water

    premium_icon Traces of deadly pest linked to zika virus found in water

    Council News Council tests reveal extent of deadly pest known for carrying zika and dengue.

    Meeet Gympie's off-road rider ripping it up on the track

    premium_icon Meeet Gympie's off-road rider ripping it up on the track

    News Noah has his sights set on a top 3 world finish

    WHAT'S ON: Shark Tank star at Gympie careers event tomorrow

    WHAT'S ON: Shark Tank star at Gympie careers event tomorrow

    News Shark Tank star Steve Baxter is among the guests at the night event.

    Gympie's off-road queen hands in her crown

    premium_icon Gympie's off-road queen hands in her crown

    News Wilson leaves sport but her passion for the industry has reignited

    Local Partners