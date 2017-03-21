Brazen thief: 'I'll get you, you sl*t'

A GYMPIE woman has been left fearful after she was threatened at her home days after her car was stolen from her garage while she slept.

"I'll get you, you sl*t,” a man thought to have stolen the vehicle on Friday yelled after he brazenly returned to the crime scene last night; chucking burn outs in the stolen car outside the One Mile home and threatening the owner.

Prior to that the 40-year-old woman last saw the white Holden Commodore locked in her garage at 9pm, Friday night, but while her and other family members slept in her Coreen St home, the car keys were burgled from the house and used to steal the car from the garage, along with other personal items in the car.

A woman was threatened at her Coreen St home at One Mile by a man driving her stolen car. The car was last seen heading along Wises Rd. Contributed

Last night the alleged thief, who is thought to be known to the woman, returned in the vehicle, threatened the woman and fled in the car along Wises Rd at One Mile after 9pm.

Police have described the car as having a large cross sticker in the middle of the rear windscreen, a 'Bad Girls' sticker on the rear passenger window, tinted windows and 17 inch chrome mag wheels.

The registration number is 572WCR.

Gympie police Senior Constable Jon Roche said investigators have narrowed down the suspect, who is believed to be at large in Gympie.

He said if anyone sees the vehicle not to approach it, but to report it to Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 or the Gympie police station on 5480 1111.