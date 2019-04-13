Brazen thief drove on wrong side of the road in stolen car

The 34-year-old was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday for an eight-month crime spree.

ASHLEY Joseph Megson walked into Aldi empty-handed and walked out with three televisions that he did not pay for.

From taking cars, electronic goods and luxury items, he has been exposed in court as a brazen thief who takes every opportunity to steal.

The 34-year-old was sentenced in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Friday for an eight-month crime spree.

He committed offences from Cairns to the Fraser Coast, starting in July last year.

Police prosecutor Angela Trevaskis told the court this included stealing three cars, which he used to commit further offences, including driving on the wrong side of the road in an attempt to escape police.

During his trip to Aldi, when he entered the store on a mission, the items he intended to steal had a total value of $1515.

Megson also caused a police stand-off in Cairns lasting several hours after he refused to get off a balcony, onto which he trespassed.

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge was not impressed.

"He takes every opportunity that he can," Mr Guttridge said after hearing of Megson's criminal lifestyle.

"Well, he's taken 4.8 opportunities," defence lawyer Hamish Isles replied, referring to the number of charges to which his client had pleaded guilty.

Choosing to address the court himself, Megson said his addiction to gambling and the drug ice were why he broke the law.

He also informed Mr Guttridge that he was engaged.

The disability support pensioner from Woree was sentenced to 15 months behind bars.

He will be released on parole on July 11.