CAR FOUND: Offender (s) are still on the run after stealing the Gympie Times car last night. Philippe Coquerand

A Gympie Times volkswagen that was stolen last night has been located on Iron St.

It's believed the offender (s) stole the car, with registered number plates 770 XJI between 9:30-10pm.

Gympie police tracked down the vehicle 15 minutes later. The driver of the vehicle reported to police that his wallet and phone went missing.

Police will forensically examine the vehicle today.

The offender (s) are still on the run.