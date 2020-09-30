Menu
Crime

Brazen creep tried to snatch tot on bike

by Josh Fagan
30th Sep 2020 8:40 AM

Police are hunting a creep who tried to snatch a two-year-old girl in Harkness, in Melbourne's outer west on Tuesday morning.

The child was on a bike ride with her mother and brother when the incident happened about 9.20am.

Police said a man allegedly grabbed the girl by the wrist and tried to drag her bike away on Weeks Rd, near Melton.

The young girl had fallen behind while cycling when her mother turned around and made the terrifying discovery.

When she started riding toward her daughter, the man released the girl and ran off.

The man was described as aged in his early 20s, of African appearance, wearing dark clothing and a baseball cap, not wearing a mask.

The child was not injured during the incident.

Detectives are investigating and urge any witnesses or anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au

 

 

Originally published as Brazen creep tried to snatch tot on bike

