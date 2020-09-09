Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Crime

Brazen border jumper sneaks into Qld despite police warning

by Elise Williams
9th Sep 2020 2:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

A man is alleged to have snuck into Queensland despite police warning the alleged border breacher just an hour earlier he could not enter into the Sunshine State.

Police charged the 26-year-old New South Wales man after he allegedly breached the state border police checkpoint at Goondiwindi on the weekend.

According to police, the man was refused entry into the state at 4.30pm on Sunday September 6, as he wasn't in possession of a valid border declaration pass.

Just over one hour later, at 5.45pm, the brazen man was captured on CCTV driving across the border at Talwood Boonanga Road in South Talwood.

Following investigations by local police and investigators from Task Force Sierra Linnet, the man was yesterday arrested and taken into custody from a Toogoom address.

He was transported to hospital for testing and returned a negative COVID-19 result.

Police charged the man with wilful damage and failing to comply with the COVID-19 Border Direction.

 

 

Darling Downs District Officer Superintendent Mark Kelly said the Queensland Police Service was committed to ensuring everyone complied with public health directions.

"Officers in the Darling Downs District will continue to ensure everyone crossing the border is doing so legally and not putting the local community at risk by failing to comply with public health directions," Superintendent Kelly said.

"Providing false information on the Queensland Border Declaration or entering Queensland unlawfully could result in a $4,003 infringement or criminal charges."

The man is due to face court Hervey Bay Magistrates Court today.

Originally published as Brazen border jumper sneaks into Qld despite police warning

More Stories

border border lockdown coronavirus covid-19 crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LIVESTREAM: Walters Cup Grand Final- Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

        Premium Content LIVESTREAM: Walters Cup Grand Final- Marsden SHS v PBC SHS

        Sport Livestream: Langer Cup grand final day will be livestreamed today, along with the Walters Cup, Gee Cup and DeVere Cup deciders. HERE’S HOW TO WATCH LIVE.

        Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Premium Content Postal votes open next week: what you need to do

        Politics The Electoral Commission has fired the starter’s gun for state poll

        • 9th Sep 2020 2:28 PM
        O’Brien slams State: Start thinking past inner Brisbane

        Premium Content O’Brien slams State: Start thinking past inner Brisbane

        News Bid for focus on areas ‘where drivers are more likely to be killed’

        Electricity storage for Toolara wind farm next priority

        Premium Content Electricity storage for Toolara wind farm next priority

        News OPINION: We need to ensure the electricity produced by the Toolara wind farm can be...