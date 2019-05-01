Menu
Bray Park State High school was locked down after a naked man was seen on the grounds.
Crime

Naked man triggers school lockdown

by Elise Williams
1st May 2019 10:10 AM

A SCHOOL north of Brisbane is in lock down following reports of a naked man entering the grounds.

Police received several calls from members of the public around 9.30am, who alerted them to a man roaming around Bray Park State High School without clothes on.

It's believed the man was also seen at a nearby aged care facility.

The man is not carrying any weapons, and all school students are safe and accounted for.

Police are still patrolling the area, as they are yet to locate the wandering man.

