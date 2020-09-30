Brawling men evicted from pub go back for round two

Travis Osbourne was fined $400 in Maroochydore Magistrates Court for committing a public nuisance.

Travis Osbourne was fined $400 in Maroochydore Magistrates Court for committing a public nuisance.

One reveller's celebrations got a little too rowdy after he began brawling with another man outside a Coast establishment, a court heard.

Travis Austin Osbourne, 30, blew close to four times the limit back at the police station after he was arrested for fighting with another man.

Police prosecutor Stephen Potter told Maroochydore Magistrates Court police were called to the Alex Hotel on August 29 after reports of two men fighting.

The court heard Osbourne and another man had been asked to leave after they became involved in an altercation.

Police arrived and spoke to Osbourne.

Teen armed with knife terrorises surf club patrons

Man on drunken rampage 'nearly drowns' in stolen kayak

"The defendant stated he had been in a fight with another male which he had also lost his glasses and shoes," Sergeant Potter said.

"Police observed the defendant to be unsteady on his feet, slurred speech and was intoxicated."

Sgt Potter told the court Osbourne was asked to move on and directed to walk the opposite way from the other man.

"The defendant has then walked past the same male person from the previous altercation," he said.

"The defendant has begun physically fighting with the male."

Sgt Potter told the court when police tried to arrest Osbourne, they had to chase after him.

"The defendant was pushing away, he had to be restrained," he said.

At the watch house, Osbourne was breathalysed and returned a reading of 0.199.

The court heard Osbourne had no criminal history.

Osbourne pleaded guilty in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday to committing public nuisance and obstructing police.

Osbourne's lawyer Lachlan Ygoa-McKeown said the incident was very out of character for him.

"This night he was out celebrating, hence the level of alcohol he consumed," he said.

"He accepts his behaviour is unacceptable."

Mr Ygoa-McKeown said that Osbourne had followed the directions of police and walked in the opposite direction.

"The other person doubled back, came around and came at him again," he said.

The court heard Osbourne had been in Australia for two years.

"No fights over there in Canada?" magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist asked.

"There's something in the air here."

He fined Osbourne $400 and sentenced him to 40 hours community service.

No convictions were recorded.