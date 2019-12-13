Menu
Politics

Brawl breaks out during victory speech

by Mark Hodge
13th Dec 2019 5:05 PM

Britain's opposition finance minister John McDonnell was called a "liar" and a "terrorist" by protesters as a fight broke out during his victory speech this morning.

The senior Labour politician was speaking after winning his Hayes and Harlington seat in London, which he has held since 1997, when at least two men began shouting from the crowd, The Sun reports.

Mr McDonnell, who said Labour's election defeat was not caused by its "policy program", was called a "terrorist" by one of the men before a fist fight broke out.

The scuffle, which was captured live on Sky News, was quickly broken up by police officers in attendance.

It is unclear if any arrests were made.

A brawl broke out between two men in the crowd. Picture: @BarneyDavisES/Twitter
A brawl broke out between two men in the crowd. Picture: @BarneyDavisES/Twitter

 

It was quickly broken up by police. Picture: @BarneyDavisES/Twitter
It was quickly broken up by police. Picture: @BarneyDavisES/Twitter

A Sky News reporter claimed one of the men was "punched in the head."

As Mr McDonnell finished his speech he was called a "liar" by one of the rowdy men.

This comes as Jeremy Corbyn vowed to step down as Labour leader before the next election after failing to win a second poll in a row.

The party was predicted to lose 71 seats from its 2017 results after a disastrous campaign.

As he won his seat in Islington North, Mr Corbyn: "I want to also make it clear that I will not lead the party in any future general election campaign.

"I will discuss with our party to ensure there is a process now of reflection on this result and on the policies that the party will take going forward.

 

The fight broke out as John McDonnell was giving his re-election speech. Picture: Sky News
The fight broke out as John McDonnell was giving his re-election speech. Picture: Sky News

"And I will lead the party during that period to ensure that discussion takes place and we move on into the future."

Mr Corbyn added: "This is obviously a very disappointing night for the Labour Party with the result that we've got."

The exit polls put Britain on course for the biggest Tory win since 1987 - where they got a 102 seat majority under Margaret Thatcher.

Exit polls, which almost always correctly predict the outcome of general elections and are known to be accurate, put Labour on course for just 191 seats.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and is republished with permission.

