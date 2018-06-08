Bravery award for life-saving Gympie policeman

HARROWING: Gympie Police pull 73 year old from car as it bursts into flame

A YOUNG Gympie police officer who helped pull a driver from an overturned, on fire vehicle, has received a bravery citation today from the Police Minister Mark Ryan.

Constable Jeremy Gardiol and Senior Constable Sonny Mayo risked their lives two years ago to rescue

Mr Ryan and Commissioner Katarina Carroll congratulated the police officers who received Australian Bravery Decorations today.

Gympie's senior constable Sonny Mayo and constable Jeremy Gardiol at the crash site where they risked their lives to pull a man from a burning car on Wednesday morning.

A total of five officers received medals and citations as part of the Australian Bravery Decorations, announced by the Governor-General, His Excellency General the Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd).

The awards honour those across Australia for their selfless actions in times of danger and threat, celebrating their bravery and the example they set.

Commissioner Carroll said the QPS recipients of the Bravery Medals had shown great bravery in the face of extreme danger.

"Senior Sergeant Bradyn Murphy from the Gold Coast District Road Policing Unit has been recognised for his actions during the apprehension of two armed offenders following a high-speed vehicle pursuit near Tweed Heads in New South Wales on February 5, 2015," Commissioner Carroll said.

"Constable Matthew Woodham from Mundingburra Police Station has been recognised for his considerable bravery during the rescue of an elderly couple from a burning house in Mundingburra, Queensland on May 22, 2018.

"On behalf of the Queensland Police Service, I thank all of the officers awarded today for their dedication to not only their roles, but the community as well.

"We are proud to say that each of the QPS recipients have represented the Service with honour, showcasing their willingness to help others through their selfless acts."

Minister Ryan paid tribute to those officers who received Group Bravery Citations.

"Constable Jeremy Gardiol from Gympie Police Station has been recognised for his actions during the rescue of a man from a burning vehicle at Gympie in Queensland on June 6, 2018," Minister Ryan said.

Superintendent Craig Hawkins and Constable Jeremy Gardiol.

"Along with Senior Sergeant Bradyn Murphy from the Gold Coast District Road Policing Unit, Senior Constable Luke Davies from the Gold Coast District Criminal Investigation Branch (Southern) and Constable Matthew Siddall from Coolangatta Police Station all received Group Bravery Citations along with several New South Wales Police Force officers, for their actions during the apprehension of two armed offenders on February 5, 2015.

"The actions of these officers are an inspiration for frontline officers across the QPS, as they have embodied the values that all emergency services demonstrate every day, putting themselves on the line to protect their fellow Queenslanders and Australians.

"Congratulations to all those who have received awards," Minister Ryan said.