This truckie found a dangerous snake inside his vehicle.
Brave truckie slept in his cabin with eastern brown snake

Kate Dodd
by
10th Jun 2019 12:55 PM | Updated: 1:08 PM

WE BREED them tough here in Australia and this just proves it - this truckie isn't afraid of anything, least of all, snakes.

According to a post yesterday on the Brisbane Snake Catchers Facebook page, this driver discovered an eastern brown snake whilst he was driving.

"The truck driver did an emergency pit stop when he realized he had a highly venomous eastern brown snake coming out of his dashboard," it read.

"It went back in and then later appeared the following day. He slept in the cabin that night knowing that it was in there somewhere as he had to finish his job run.

"This shows you just how little they actually want to bite people and would rather avoid human conflict at all cost."

What would you have done?

