Trent Mitchell, Lyndall Ensbey and Bob Fredman, divison 8 candidates, have agreed to remove themselves from the council election gauntlet amid fear of spreading the coronavirus.
Three candidates who refuse to contribute to coronvirus risk

scott kovacevic
by and Scott Kovacevic
18th Mar 2020 11:29 AM
MARY Valley's council candidates have taken a stand in the name of public health, removing themselves from the pre-poll gauntlet amid concern over the spread of the coronavirus.

Trent Mitchell, Bob Fredman and Lyndall Ensbey voluntarily removed themselves from the throng of candidates handing out how-to-vote cards at the CSenior Citizens Centre this morning.

"To us the health and safety of the community is of the utmost importance," Mrs Ensbey said. "At different times of the day it's very congested," she said.

"There is a great deal of danger and risk about."

"The decision has to be we don't want to put any of our community at risk." Mr Mitchell said the debate was still underway for among other candidates.

"There's other divisions that can't get together and be unanimous (about leaving the gauntlet)," Mr Mitchell said. "Whereas even though where against each other, we can work together and come up with a positive solution."

"The environment's not good anyway, let alone for coronavirus," Mr Fredman said.

"We're almost harassing people who want to walk in calmly, vote without any hassles and laevae.

"It's a good move on two fronts. "Instead of wasting time, we're going back to work in our division."

Pre-poll gauntlets in other Queensland council electorates have already shut up shop as part of the fight to control coronavirus pandemic.

coronavirus gympie gympie council gympie council election 2020 gympie regional council polling booth
Gympie Times

        Schools to stay open, new crowd limits, travel bans

