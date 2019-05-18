Brave Cats lose fourth in a row as brutal schedule sets in

Lachlan Sanewski was among the Gympie Cats' best players again last game.

Lachlan Sanewski was among the Gympie Cats' best players again last game. Troy Jegers

AFL: The Gympie Cats head to Redcliffe today on the back of four straight losses but coach Dave Carroll says they should be buoyed by an encouraging showing against Ipswich in Queensland Football Association round-five action last week.

Missing "eight or nine” players due to injury, suspension or unavailability, the Cats still provided a glimpse of their capabilities in the 17.12 (114) to 14.6 (90) defeat.

Led by ever-reliable mid-fielders Lanze Magin and co-captain Jack Cross, Gympie matched the Eagles for most of the first half to enter the main break trailing by just three goals.

Ipswich extended the margin to an ultimately unrecoverable 26 points at three-quarter time but Carroll could only praise his side in the post-match reflection.

"We had reserve-grade players back up and essentially play two games of football,” he said.

"The desire, the want and the will to succeed was fantastic. It was one of the best performances I've seen in my time coaching from a group who had to travel 300km for a game. It was the kind of performance that can turn around our season.”

Carroll pointed out the Cats had faced a brutal schedule so far, fronting up to competition powerhouses Wynnum and Kedron before facing Ipswich.

They face another tough task in Redliffe this afternoon, but two big opportunities in their next two home games against Pine Rivers and Jindalee.