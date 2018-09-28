Brand new role for for former Gympie nursing home

QUEENSLAND Mental Health week will be celebrated on October 6-14 this year with a theme of value mental health.

The overall goal of this week-long event will be to promote individual and community mental health and well-being, boost awareness of mental illness, stigma and discrimination and celebrates the contribution of the mental health and community sectors.

Former well known Gympie aged care facility Winston House has been made over to provide supported accommodation in a safe and supportive environment.

The team at Winston House aims to empower people experiencing mental health conditions to develop their own independence to fit their unique lifestyle.

Manager Ashley Edwards said he was proud to be involved "as there is such a demand in the area for this kind of service.”

Winston House provides options for people with reduced capacity who are unable to live in the community unassisted.

"A lot of people are at home with mum and dad and aren't coping well and Winston House can provide the support they require.

"I often hear elderly parents expressing concern about what will happen to their adult child when they are no longer able to provide support to them,” Ashley said.

By supporting awareness of Mental Health Week we can highlight the importance of providing people with a viable option such as transitioning from hospital through to permanent accommodation or respite.

Each year, one in every five Australians will experience a mental illness.

Mental Health Week is a pivotal time to bring attention to those affected, whether it's through holding a fundraising event, spreading the word or just talking to friends and family about the cause.

For more information about Mental Health Week and how you can get involved, visit facebook.com/supportedacccomodationspecialists/

For information on Winston House supported accommodation and services contact Ashley Edwards on 0477 773 067 or manager@winstonhouse.org.au.