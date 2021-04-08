Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The team at Farrago, including director Darren Cherry, have delivered some of the region's favourite venues including Rice Boi, Saltwater, Marketplace Bistro and Giddy Geisha.
The team at Farrago, including director Darren Cherry, have delivered some of the region's favourite venues including Rice Boi, Saltwater, Marketplace Bistro and Giddy Geisha.
Business

Brains behind Coast’s favourite venues revealed

Scott Sawyer
8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Rattle off a list of the Coast's most popular venues and chances are the team at Farrago are the brains behind some of the best.

What started out as a small cabinet making and shop fitting firm 14 years ago has grown into the producers of some of the most recognisable venues.

Director Darren Cherry said while they'd started out focused on retail shop fitting of DFOs and other national clients, the business had shifted about seven years ago.

Noosa's $12 million landmark pub ready to sell

DON'T MISS IT: Activate your free bonus for big rewards

Their commercial joinery arm took off and the Bells Creek-based company now boasted a string of national clients, as well as the kudos of having designed and fitted some of the Coast's busiest bars and restaurants.

They design and fit-out stores for retail chains including Ghanda, Jeanswest and Lorna Jane, but locally, they're also the team responsible for landmark venues like Rice Boi, Giddy Geisha, Marketplace Bistro, Alex Surf Club and Sunshine Beach Surf Club.

Farrago director Darren Cherry.
Farrago director Darren Cherry.

Mr Cherry said they'd fostered a long-running relationship with renowned chef Tony Kelly, dating back to the start of Hello Harry and worked with prominent developers Evans Built.

Mr Cherry said their experience as builders as well enabled them to bring that approach to developing new concepts.

He said seeing the success of some of the venues they'd created was a source of pride.

"It's a bit of a feather in your cap," Mr Cherry said.

Mr Cherry said they were experienced in developing stores from conception all the way to completion, but also worked with operators to bring a concept or vision to life.

Sunshine Coast restaurateur Tony Kelly opened Giddy Geisha at the Maroochydore CBD on January 2.
Sunshine Coast restaurateur Tony Kelly opened Giddy Geisha at the Maroochydore CBD on January 2.

He said they'd managed to negotiate the challenges of the pandemic, which included having to get a team out of Adelaide overnight after an outbreak and they were now hoping to expand their domestic business.

With more bar and restaurant design concepts in the pipeline the Farrago team, which included co-director Brendan Collins, was now focused on opening its own display centre and bringing on a designer for residential designs, refurbishments and new builds.

Mr Cherry said they'd built their business from humble beginnings and a lot of their working arrangements remained "shake of the hand stuff" with trusted clients.

More Stories

business evans built farrago hospitality sunshine coast tony kelly tony kelly chef
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Start on new Peregian hub to generate 300 jobs

        Premium Content Start on new Peregian hub to generate 300 jobs

        Technology A $10 million community upgrade will provide about 300 new construction jobs at what was once a derelict bowls club site.

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        WHAT’S ON: 15 school holiday activities to enjoy in Gympie

        Premium Content WHAT’S ON: 15 school holiday activities to enjoy in Gympie

        Entertainment If you’re starting to hear the word ‘bored’ being thrown around, get some school...

        • 8th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
        Gympie leaders outline targets for Olympic Games bid

        Premium Content Gympie leaders outline targets for Olympic Games bid

        News The region’s elected leaders have revealed how they want the region to benefit from...

        Police reveal Gympie’s surprising Easter road stats

        Premium Content Police reveal Gympie’s surprising Easter road stats

        News Officers spent more than 360 hours patrolling the region’s roads during the break...