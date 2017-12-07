Brain meets brawn in new Holden

I AM usually happy to call a spade a spade and a ute a ute but the Holden Colorado LTZ is much more than that.

What I first thought was going to be another commercial ute was actually a sporty, user-friendly, smooth-driving lifestyle vehicle.

Don't get me wrong, the Colorado does have all the ruggedness you would expect from a heavy-duty ute but there is a refined touch, particularly in the cabin.

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto Technology is enhanced with safety features such as Forward Collision Alert.

This is a family car designed to be driven.

It is user-friendly almost to a fault. Getting around some of Gympie's hard-to-negotiate streets was easy.

You almost forget you are sitting on 500Nm of torque.

Perfect for the beaches of Fraser Island or Rainbow, this ute will get you there and back with ease. You can even reverse park it at Coles on your way there without a drama thanks to a range of parking assist features.

The LTZ gives you the convenience of remote start and with interior features such as an eight-inch colour touch screen and embedded sat nav, you feel like you are driving something high-end.

The Colorado is available from Madill Holden, Gympie, for $49,990 drive away.