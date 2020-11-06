BRAIN DRAIN: Another senior Gympie council expert leaves

Gympie Futures manager Lynne Banford has resigned from her job with Gympie Regional Council.

ANOTHER one of the past Gympie Regional Council’s senior leaders has left the building with the resignation of Gympie Futures leader Lynne Banford.

Ms Banford stepped down from her role as the council’s economic and tourism manager last month.

It is the sixth high profile departure from the previous council in the wake of the March election.

Ms Banford joined the council in late 2018 after working as tourism director with Events Queensland on the Fraser and Sunshine Coasts.

She authored a tourism discussion paper which identified the “Helltown” stigma still tarnished the region’s reputation more than 20 years after it was coined and then discredited.

In 2019 she was at the unfortunate centre of controversy after pulling out of a Gympie Chamber of Commerce breakfast she was invited to speak at.

A council spokeswoman said at the time it was “inappropriate for her to attend the forum when no other councillors or staff were permitted to attend”.

The Chamber had requested other councillors and staff not attend the breakfast.

Chamber president Tony Goodman said this had been asked to allow the new look Chamber to be independent of the council, a request he said a number of councillors had supported.

Acting Director of Economic and Community Development Sandra Cormack has also resigned from the council.

Acting Director of Economic and Community Development Sandra Cormack also rang the bell on her time with the council; she will finish this week.

Council CEO Shane Gray said the council “would like to thank Lynne and Sandra for the hard work and passion they put into council and the community, and wish them all the best in their future endeavours”.

“At this stage, the positions will not be advertised until the full organisational review has been completed,” Mr Gray said.