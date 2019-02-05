‘It was theft’: bank held $100k from Coast couple

AS his family's tree-change dream disintegrated into a nightmare, Brad Wallis felt powerless, held to ransom and betrayed by the bank which was supposed to help him.

With wife Tara, Mr Wallis had borrowed $516,000 from Westpac-run Bank of Melbourne to buy an idyllic 20-acre property near Port Macquarie they intended to run as a bed and breakfast.

Despite the pair filling out a commercial loan application, and making clear their intentions to operate the property as a business, bank staff rushed the application through as a residential loan, triggering a volley of misdeeds which were revealed during the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry.

The bank "quarantined" $100,000 from the couple in an effort to fix its own mistake, then hid crucial information from the Financial Ombudsman Service after they complained.

'IT WILL BE VERY HARD TO DO BUSINESS'

Commissioner Kenneth Hayne and Treasurer Josh Frydenberg (right) are seen with the final report from the Royal Commission into Misconduct in the Banking, Superannuation and Financial Services Industry, at Parliament House in Canberra, Friday, February 1, 2019. (AAP Image

'I'M LIVING ON THE BARE BONES OF MY A***'

Despite that damning testimony and others, the commission's final report yesterday did not recommend any changes to legislation or enforcement of small business lending practices that could prevent it from happening again.

Mr Wallis, who lives with his family on the Gold Coast and manages a number of local shopping centres, said he'd be disappointed if the commission resulted in no meaningful changes.

"The main motivator for me for telling my story was hoping that it wouldn't happen again to other people," he said.

"I hoped the recommendations would make the process a lot more fair.

"We had no power in that relationship and in those circumstances - it seems the Royal Commission isn't really going to even up the scales."