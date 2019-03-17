Menu
Kodi Nikorima and Anthony Milford are not the halves pairing Brad Fittler would use at the Broncos.
Rugby League

Fittler calls for Broncos halves shake-up

by AAP
17th Mar 2019 4:51 PM

Brad Fittler has questioned whether Brisbane halves Anthony Milford and Kodi Nikorima are capable of taking the Broncos to the next level, urging the NRL club to consider Sean O'Sullivan.

Fittler accused the oft-criticised pairing of Milford and Nikorima of at times going missing in Thursday's NRL season-opening loss to Melbourne.

"Between the both of them they don't have that composure," Fittler told the Sunday Footy Show.

NSW Origin coach Fittler said Sydney Roosters youngster O'Sullivan, 20, possessed the cool head under pressure and game management that the more experienced pair lacked, and said Broncos coach Anthony Seibold should consider drafting him into their 17.

The Broncos playmakers often had fingers pointed at them last year but showed great improvement in their run to the finals, and Nikorima showed glimpses of promise during New Zealand's Test series loss to England.

Since Ben Hunt's departure to St George Illawarra at the end of 2017, it has been questioned whether Milford and Nikorima possessed the game management nous to take the Broncos, who are in the midst of their longest premiership drought in their proud history, to a title.

Seibold said during the pre-season that the side's slow play-the-ball speed last year was hindering Milford and Nikorima and he hoped to release them by getting their exciting young forward pack rolling.

SuperCoach
Kodi Nikorima needs to be replaced by Sea O’Sullivan, according to Brad Fittler.
Brisbane were effectively strangled out of the match in the opening 20 minutes of their 22-12 defeat to the Storm - a period in which they had just 33 per cent of possession.

Fittler said the Broncos didn't do enough to get their side back in the game and heading in the right direction.

"You talk about Cameron Smith who's the master of being composed, he throws the big pass from dummy-half and the ball goes over there, he gets into the middle and gets the ball back," Fittler said.

"They don't do that, they're running around with their heads flying everywhere, watching the ball and not thinking about the next play and where the ball needs to be in two tackles.

"They just don't have that in them. Young Sean O'Sullivan, he's on the extended bench, he's that type of player."

    • 17th Mar 2019 4:01 PM