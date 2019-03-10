BRACE YOURSELVES: More blistering temps coming to Gympie

IT'S starting to sound like a broken record - but Gympie is in for ANOTHER heatwave this week, despite being nearly a fortnight removed from the scorching summer months.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology the heatwave will begin today with a forecast top of 35, followed by more blistering maximums of 37 on Monday, 35 on Tuesday and again on Wednesday.

The BoM and Weatherzone have predicted the same maximums for all four days.

It's likely the extended dry spell taking hold over the past months will also continue, with chances of a downpour not exceeding 20 per cent until Wednesday, when it rises to 50 per cent and further to 60 per cent on Thursday and Friday.

BoM forecaster Michael Gray said a surface trough bringing northerly and north-easterly winds toward the coast were to blame for the scorching highs.

"Over the next four days we're looking at temperatures up to six and seven degrees hotter than the March average, which is about 30C,” Mr Gray said.

Mr Gray said it was possible Monday's maximum might even exceed the hottest March day on record for the region, which was 38.1C on March 11, 2007.

"It's certainly possible the record may be broken, you certainly can't rule it out, it's a bit of a waiting game,” he said.

"We have to take into account the sea breeze closer to the coast and a number of other factors.”

As for the rain, Mr Gray said showers would be scattered and hovering over limited areas, leaving chances for rain in Gympie slight.

"Tomorrow there are showers forming over a small part of south east Queensland, but at the moment it's more towards the south.

"There's a slight chance by Monday or Tuesday there could be some rain for the Gympie area, but they are not over widespread areas. It could rain in one spot but another spot two kilometres away might not get anything.”