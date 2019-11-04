Brace yourselves, intense heat coming for Gympie this week

Scorching temperatures are on the way to Gympie. FILE PHOTO

THE Bureau of Meteorology has flagged a three day stretch is coming for the Gympie region later this week.

The BoM says the scorching temperatures will start with a 34C maximum on Thursday, followed by a brutal top of 37C on Friday and a sizzling 36C to start the weekend.

All three of those forecasted highs are way above the November mean of 30.2C.

BoM forecaster Lauren Pattie said a high pressure system would be the culprit of the sharp rise.

“There’s an upper trough in central parts of Queensland to switch eastwards, and behind it we have a new high that moves into place, and that means we have some sunny skies returning and the temperatures slowly warm up because it stays in place for a number of days toward the end of the week,” Ms Pattie said.

“Friday and Saturday will be the hottest days for the Gympie area, and the high pressure system is really what’s driving it.”

Ms Pattie said the temperatures would be exacerbated by hot and dry westerly winds.

“We do have some westerly winds, particularly on Friday,” she said.

“The winds are coming off the hot dry centre, we’re not getting the sea breeze effect, we’re not getting wind from the ocean.

“That continues on Saturday, but they are a little weaker.”

Today’s outlook has the Gympie region headed for a top of 31C, accompanied by a healthy 60 per cent chance of rain and the possibility of a thunderstorm from the late morning.

For revellers keen to hit the Gympie Turf Club tomorrow for some Melbourne Cup Day and pig racing action, the BoM predicts a top of 32C with a 30 per cent chance of rain, “most likely in the morning”.

There’s also a chance of a thunderstorm some time in the morning, according to the Bureau.