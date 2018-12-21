Brace yourself people of Gympie, it's going to be a scorcher

Will it be the hottest day of the year?

MarianVejcik

STIFLING overnight conditions will only worsen today as the Gympie region prepares for one of its hottest days of the year - and potentially a wild weekend ahead.

Both the Bureau of Meterology and Weatherzone have forecasted Gympie to reach a boiling 37C by 3pm today, and the latter reported a minimum temperature of just 23.1C with a 27C "feels like” mark at around 2am this morning.

Weatherzone has reported a stifling start to Friday for Gympie residents. Weatherzone

Weatherzone had the Gold City already feeling the heat as of 7:50am this morning, reporting the temperature at 27.1C in its latest update.

Today's maximum is not expected to exceed the hottest day of the year, reported as 38.7C on November 28.

The BoM website forecasted a "slight (30%) chance of a shower later tonight”, as well as "the chance of a thunderstorm.”

The brief run of sizzling maximum temps is expected to continue into tomorrow with a prediction of 35C, before a cool change sets in on Sunday (max 28C) and remains for Christmas Day on Tuesday (max 29C).

The highest humidity level of the year so far contributed to the sweltering conditions, BoM forecaster Jess Gardner told The Gympie Times yesterday.

Ms Gardner said a southerly change running up the coast would possibly bring a severe storm with it, and advised residents to stay alert for weekend weather warnings.