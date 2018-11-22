Menu
JUST when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, The Gympie Times and News Corp tomorrow begins the roll-out of an intriguing series on Queensland's greatest sports people.
Mike Richards GLA200516BBAL
Brace yourself for the Power 20 of Gympie Sport

Shelley Strachan
22nd Nov 2018 12:03 PM

JUST when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, The Gympie Times and News Corp tomorrow begins the roll-out of an intriguing series on Queensland's greatest sports people.

Will it feature any Gympie locals? Or even anyone with links to Gympie? Who can say.

Simultaneously, The Gympie Times will release the Power 20: The 20 Most Influential People in Gympie Region Sport.

JUST when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, The Gympie Times and News Corp tomorrow begins the roll-out of an intriguing series on Queensland's greatest sports people.
Renee McKeown

This community has a long and proud passion for sport and has produced some extraordinary talent over the years.

The Power 20 will not necessarily be about our most talented sports men and women though, it will be about those who wield influence in sport - some will play, some will be administrators like the late great Jimmy Geiger.

The late, great Jim Geiger.
The late, great Jim Geiger. Greg Miller

All on this list will have not shuffled off their mortal coil and will still be living or have strong connections with the region.

Once again, we know that putting together such a subjective list is not science and we will welcome all feedback.

However you feel about it when you read it, we hope there is plenty of discussion.

JUST when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, The Gympie Times and News Corp tomorrow begins the roll-out of an intriguing series on Queensland's greatest sports people.
Keagan Elder

There was plenty of debate and discussion around Gympie's Power 30 this year. We expect the same with the Power 20 of Sport.

Read the list when it comes out and have your say. Drop your comments in to our offices at 44 Nash St or email editor@gympietimes.com

JUST when you thought it was safe to get back in the water, The Gympie Times and News Corp tomorrow begins the roll-out of an intriguing series on Queensland's greatest sports people.
Mike Knott BUN020917JUNIOR4
