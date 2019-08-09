Brace yourself: 'Feels like' zero degree temps to hit Gympie

"FEELS LIKE” ZERO: Gympie's wind factor means it is going to feel colder than it actually is in the coming days, and that's with the actual temperature already dropping.

TEMPERTURES will plummet in the coming days as a pair of passing cold fronts deliver below-average lows across the state, the Bureau of Meteorology is predicting.

While temperatures are predicted to fall below zero in parts of the Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Gympie won't be far behind with 3C and 2C on the cards for Monday and Tuesday morning.

But the real chill factor is in the "feels like” temperature - which is predicted to drop to 0C on Monday morning and 1C on Sunday and Tuesday in Gympie.

Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Kimba Wong said the "feels like” temperature is largely dependant on how dry it is and is controlled by the wind.

"It can feel a lot colder because the wind is taking the warm layer away from the skin,” she said.

"But if it's not windy the actual temperature can cool down a lot more because the surface layer of air which is in contact with the ground settles and cools down a lot more.”

Actual and "feels like” temperature lows for Gympie coming days

Friday 7am: Actual temperature: 9C, "Feels like” temperature: 5C

Saturday 7am: Actual temperature: 7C, "Feels like” temperature: 4C

Sunday 7am: Actual temperature: 6C, "Feels like” temperature: 1C

Monday 7am: Actual temperature: 4C, "Feels like” temperature: 0C

Tuesday 7am: Actual temperature: 4C, "Feels like” temperature: 1C

BRRRR: Two cold fronts moving in on the weekend will drop temperatures dramatically in the coming days. Courtsey of Weatherzone. Weatherzone

The temperatures will be more than 5C below Gympie's August long term average of 7.4C, and quite a shock following this morning's mild start of 8C in Gympie.

The coldest day this month was on August 6 when 4C was recorded, but Gympie's lowest August on record on was in 1977 when -1.8C was recorded on August 1.

A top of 24C is expected tomorrow, and 21C on Sunday and Monday - which is slightly below the average of 23.4C.