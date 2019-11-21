Bra Boys weigh into anti-vax debate

A member of notorious gang Bra Boys has taken to social media to open up discussion on the national vaccination debate. The post has attracted the likes anti-vax campaigner Taylor Winterstein

Notorious Bra Boys gang leader Koby Abberton has weighed into the vaccination debate taking Australia by storm.

The international surfer and actor, who now resides in Bali, took to social media to shed light on the multi-billion dollar figure paid in America for deaths and permanent disabilities caused by vaccinations through the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program.

"Vaccine companies have paid out 4 billion dollars to families affected by vaccine deaths and disabilities due to vaccines," Abberton stated in his Instagram post to more than 56,500 followers, pointing out his son, Makua, is fully vaccinated.

"I'm not sure what's right and what's wrong. I post to read real espouses and get info for myself off real people.

"All I am doing is showing you public information. Thoughts?"

Abberton's post has attracted a range of opinions in the past 24 hours, both for and against childhood vaccinations, including those of prominent anti-vaxxer Taylor Winterstein and her NRL star husband, Frank.

Mrs Winterstein has been a prolific figure in questioning vaccinations in recent months - going against the recommendations of health professionals and promoting an illness curing "miracle powder", called PXP Royale, which was essentially ground-up rice.

Mrs Winterstein's beliefs and view points on vaccinations have come under widespread scrutiny in recent days, after comparing Samoa to Nazi Germany for its government's decision to make the measles vaccine mandatory.

The current outbreak of measles in Samoa has claimed the lives of 15 children.

Taylor Winterstein , mummy blogger,anti vaccination liar, and PXP pusher ,spews forth her opinion of the Samoan Govt,and the dedicated doctors and nurses battling the measles epidemic. pic.twitter.com/P5JDCFHF4M — Rebel Knight (@RebelKnight50) November 20, 2019

Taylor Winterstein is the worst kind of grifter. Using the suffering and deaths from an entirely preventable disease in Samoa to push her dangerous and narcissistic ideology.#taysway #Samoa #vaccineswork #measles https://t.co/lGg5Du8ivU — Antivax Wall of Shame (@AVshame) November 19, 2019

Mrs Winterstein - whose husband also weighed into the former Bra Boys leader's post and commended him for his curiosity - has also come under fire for one of her latest online programs shaking up the "wellness world", titled Liberate Her.

The mother-of-two, who has publicly acknowledged she does not have a degree or is an expert in health sector, is offering an eight-week course on home birthing, microbiome-seeding, preconception care and medical advice for $1400. However, it is not the most expensive.

We all know that Taylor Winterstein is a bit of a dill, but if people are dumb enough to pay $2K for her made up wellness workshop, more fool them. — Amanda (@amandatee15) November 20, 2019

Mrs Winterstein is also running a 12-week online course with her sister Stevie, titled #BUWYB, for $2222 or three monthly instalments of $740.66.

It will cover topics including identity, body, money, relationships, motherhood and intuition.