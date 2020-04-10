Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Crime

Boys smash up police cars in Sunshine Coast rampage

Amber Hooker
10th Apr 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 6:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO boys aged 12 and 14 with lengthy criminal records, one on bail, are understood to have smashed into a policeman and rammed vehicles in a high-speed car chase from the Sunshine Coast hinterland to the beach.

Police reportedly spotted a white stolen ute in Mooloolah Valley earlier today, but it sped off when officers attempted to intercept it.

A source has told the Daily Queensland Police officers and detectives deployed stingers when the stolen ute reached Kawana Way, but the vehicle drove over a ditch to avoid them.

Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.

The vehicle is then understood to have driven through a park where members of the public were forced to jump out of the way.

A policeman riding a motorbike is understood to have been hit by the ute. Police report he sustained a leg injury.

Once on Beerburrum St, Dicky Beach the stolen ute has reportedly rammed police cars before the wreckage became wedged between two vehicles.

Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.
Two young boys have led police on a high speed police chase across the Sunshine Coast today ending in Dicky Beach.

The driver is understood to be a 12-year-old recidivist offender from Brisbane, and the passenger a Maroochydore boy who was on bail at the time of today's incident.

They are currently in the custody of the Child Protection and Investigation Unit.

More Stories

dicky beach juvenile crimes mooloolah valley queensland police service sunshine coast police chase
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        premium_icon Gympie woman stops COVID from ruining 100th birthday plan

        News A letter from the Queen wasn’t the only first for this Gympie centenarian on her birthday recently.

        Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        premium_icon Silver lining of COVID crisis for Gympie consumers

        News Consumers will win in a situation described as “better than Christmas” by one...

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        MISTAKEN IDENTITY: Gympie man jailed after attack

        premium_icon MISTAKEN IDENTITY: Gympie man jailed after attack

        News MISTAKEN identity prompted a Tewantin man’s attack on a passing driver in Gympie...