Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Boys charged over $300k flooding of tower

by ANDREW POTTS
11th Nov 2019 11:02 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PAIR of teenagers have been charged over allegedly flooding a Gold Coast unit complex last month.

The damage to the Burleigh building came after two PVC pipe coverings were removed and the spigot of a fire hydrant was broken.

More than $300,000-worth of damage was done to the 20-storey building on the Gold Coast Highway.

Police this morning revealed two 16-year-old Burleigh Waters boys had been charged with one count each of enter premises and wilful damage.

They will be dealt with under the provisions of the Youth Justice Act.

burleigh tower crime gold coast

Just In

    Tigers stall on big-money move

    Tigers stall on big-money move
    • 11th Nov 2019 11:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Early morning emergency as fire engulfs top floor of Southside home

        premium_icon Early morning emergency as fire engulfs top floor of Southside...

        News Firefighters rush to early morning fire at Southside home

        New fire threat erupts to stretch tired crews

        premium_icon New fire threat erupts to stretch tired crews

        News Exhausted firefighters are dealing with a rising threat on the Coast as they start...

        Family narrowly escape fire with ‘clothes on their back’

        premium_icon Family narrowly escape fire with ‘clothes on their back’

        News "Beau emerged out of a dense black plume of smoke"

        Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

        premium_icon Exhausted firefighter airlifted to hospital

        Breaking AN EXHAUSTED firefighter has been airlifted to hospital by RACQ LifeFlight Rescue...