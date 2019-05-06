Boyle asks Olympic body to revisit doping issue

ATHLETICS: International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach has seemingly shut the door on Sunshine Coast's Raelene Boyle receiving gold medals from the 1972 Olympics, leaving the Australian sprint great disillusioned.

Boyle was second in the 100 and 200 metres in Munich to East Germany's Renate Stecher, who was subsequently found to have used performance-enhancing drugs.

After receiving an Australian Olympic Committee Order of Merit award in Sydney on Saturday, Boyle asked the IOC and World Anti-Doping Agency to revisit the issue of East Germany's systemic doping of elite athletes.

She argued she and other athletes beaten by drugs cheats should receive the medals they earned.

"There's more people out there who really deserve medals they didn't get," she said.

"We have a lot in this country; forget me, it's not me I'm talking for," she said during her acceptance speech.

Bach, who attended the AGM, said Boyle would not get two golds retrospectively.

"The decision was taken that there is statute of limitations which I must say unfortunately prevents the IOC from making any corrections in this respect," he said, an explanation which didnot wash with Boyle.

"It's an out, and it's what I expect," she told AAP.

Bach was also challenged by another feisty Australian female athlete when Rio 2016 boxer Shelley Watts argued for more women's divisions at the Olympics. There were three women's divisions in Brazil, compared to 10 for men.

He reiterated his message for Queenslanders and Australians to get behind a proposed bid from south-east Queensland to host the 2032 Olympics.

"What our experts have seen is pretty impressive with regards to the feasibility study," he said.