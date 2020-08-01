Boyd blasts Broncos’ lack of mental toughness

Former Origin star Darius Boyd has blasted Brisbane's lack of mental toughness and warned the club's crop of emerging young guns not to simply be satisfied wearing a Broncos jumper.

Boyd submitted one of the finest performances of his 329-game NRL career against Cronulla on Friday night, having a hand in four of Brisbane's five tries in his first game at fullback in more than a year.

Despite Boyd's class, he was left to lament another Broncos capitulation as the Sharks posted three tries in the final 10 minutes to snatch a 36-26 victory at Suncorp Stadium.

Boyd, a two-time premiership winner, is Brisbane's most decorated player in a developing squad that contains much-hyped talents headed by Payne Haas, Herbie Farnworth, Xavier Coates, Jake Turpin, Kotoni Staggs and Pat Carrigan.

But as he digested the pain of Brisbane's ninth loss in 10 games, Boyd challenged the Broncos' younger posse to develop a harder edge ahead of Friday night's away clash against Wayne Bennett's Rabbitohs.

"I'm sick and tired of talking about the negatives and having to apologise to people. It's not good enough," Boyd said.

Darius Boyd was left to lament another Broncos capitulation. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images



"Some of these guys are just happy playing first grade and being in the washing machine and in the bubble of playing.

"That's how I was when I was an 18, 19 or 20-year-old, I was just happy to play for the Broncos and play with the greats of the team at that time.

"We know there are quality guys in our team and there are guys learning their craft and learning to be first graders.

"This team can be special in a couple of years, but we still need to win right now.

"We can't be putting in poor performances. You can say we tried hard in this game and you could rate it as a pass, but there's a lot of games where we have been blown off the park and it's been quite embarrassing.

"We need to be better now and that's the challenge."

Darius Boyd had a hand in four of Brisbane’s five tries. Picture: Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images

Boyd said the Broncos, their confidence dented by nine losses from 12 games, have lost a winning touch and appeared to switch off with a lack of communication as they butchered a 26-18 lead.

"When we conceded those tries at the end, we weren't talking and that's the key," he said.

"You don't talk for one play and great players like Shaun Johnson and Wade Graham (Sharks duo) will find you out.

"Winning is contagious and losing is contagious too. At the moment, we are finding ways to lose.

"It's tough, because this club has been built on a lot of wins and great times and positivity. It's one of the most famous brands in Australian sport and at the moment we're the ones holding the fort and it's time to do the club and the fans proud."

