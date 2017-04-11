Orphaned Boy who lost mum, dad in Qld flood faces future

A QUEENSLAND boy orphaned during the floods could be forced to move interstate with his seriously injured sister, as his family comes to grips with the tragic death of the pair's mother, father and brother last week.

Shanon Heidemann, 17, lost his father David Heidemann, 50, when he drowned in floodwaters at Mondure, west of Gympie, late last month.

Last Monday, his mother Jane Towers, 39, and brother Jayjay Heidemann, 12, both of Gympie, were killed in a head-on collision with a semi-trailer at Berry, on NSW's south coast.

Shanon Heidemann: hit by tragedy.

The same crash put Shanon's 14-year-old sister Khloe Heidemann, also from Gympie, in a coma. She is expected to wake up in a Sydney hospital next week.

Shanon is now living with his paternal grandmother Lyn Heidemann, near Gympie. But his cousin Sarah Towers said Shanon and Khloe could end up living at her house in Wagga Wagga, NSW, or at his grandmother Julie Tower's house in Narooma, south of Canberra.

Sarah said that the pair's future was now entirely ­uncertain.

"We're going to go and get Shanon and we're going to bring him down (to Wagga Wagga)," Sarah told The Courier-Mail yesterday.

"It's completely up to them what they want to do. I think (staying in Wagga Wagga) would be a really good idea. Our family is really supportive."

David Heidemann, 50, had been reported missing from flood-ravaged Mondure, west of Gympie. His body was finally recovered from a creek near Mondure on Saturday.

Sarah said Shanon was "doing all right" but said the 17-year-old refused to talk to anyone except his grandmother Lyn.

Shanon, a Murgon State High School student, had helped State Emergency Service crews search for his father in floodwaters.

He opted to live with his father at Mondure when his parents separated.

Khloe is expected to be woken from her coma by doctors in eight to 10 days, but her condition remains touch-and-go, Sarah said.

Shanon and Khloe's aunt Belinda Hartigan said the children's futures would be decided after the family gets together in the next few weeks.

After the crash, Sarah created an online fundraiser aimed at raising money for David, Jane and Jayjay's ­funerals, and to assist in Shanon and Khloe's recoveries. The fundraiser has raised more than $12,000.