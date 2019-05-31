Boy who couldn't swim breaks 20 year old state record

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: Bryce Krause started in a learn to swim class last year, now he is breaking records in competitive events througbout the region.

SMALL BUT MIGHTY: Bryce Krause started in a learn to swim class last year, now he is breaking records in competitive events througbout the region. Meg Gannon

SWIMMING: This time 12 months ago, Bryce Krause, 8, had only just begun learning how to swim in Dalby.

Now, the small but mighty swimming star is breaking records decades old during what is only the very start of a wildly successful swimming career.

When he steps up on the blocks before a big swim meet, Bryce remembers everything dad Warren and coach Michael Wise tells him before a race.

"When you dive get a big push off," Bryce said.

"When you're turning and you're on the blocks try and do some quick butterfly kicks under the water."

This simple but sage advice, along with a lot of hard work and confidence, led Bryce to break to 20 year old records in the 50m backstroke at two separate competitions.

Bryce competed in the Redcliffe Long Course Transition Meet on Saturday, where he was thrown up against big city swimmers, and the major clubs in Brisbane.

He placed first in two out of four events, and broke the Darling Downs Regional Swimming Association record for the 50m backstroke with an impressive 39.87 seconds.

Not only did he smash the record, and take on swimmers two and three years his senior, but he also beat his runner up by a whopping six seconds.

For mum Mandy, the most amazing thing is how far he has come from 12 months ago, when he was just a beginner in a learn to swim class.

"We couldn't really believe it," Krause said.

"We were very proud parents."

But that wasn't the end for Bryce.

The very next day, Bryce competed at the Fairholme Short Course in a 25m pool, where he broke the record for the 50m backstroke for a second time in one weekend, swimming 40.07 seconds.

Despite an obvious natural ability in the water, the Dalby State School student and sporting champ always tries to keep a level head for a big race.

"I think, I'm going to try my hardest and give it all I've got," Bryce said.

"If I'm smashing records and I've only been swimming for a year, I think I could go much faster."

A keen sportsman, there's no stopping Bryce as he dominates the sporting world.