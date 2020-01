A child has been taken to hospital after he was struck by a car while riding his bike.

A CHILD has been hit by a car in Brisbane's bayside.

The boy was struck on Scenic Rd near Mudlo St at Redland Bay about 2.45pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said they child was taken to Queensland Children's Hospital in a stable condition.

It is believed the child was riding his bike when he was hit by the car.