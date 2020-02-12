Menu
A young boy has been rushed to hospital after reportedly being injured when he was sucked down a drain.
Breaking

Boy sucked down a drain

12th Feb 2020 7:38 PM

A young boy has been taken to hospital after reportedly being sucked down a drain on the Gold Coast in Queensland.

A nine-year-old child was sucked down a drain at Latimers Crossing in Nerang this afternoon, according to Nine News.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson told news.com.au that they had been called to a private residence in Gilston just after 4.40pm.

They treated a male patient following a "post immersion" incident for minor scrapes to the head.

He was initially reported as being of primary school age but that has not been confirmed.

The patient was taken to the Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

accident drain editors picks

